OpenIAM vs ViewDS Identity Bridge

OpenIAM

OpenIAM

OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Open Source
ViewDS Identity Bridge

ViewDS Identity Bridge

Identity data synchronization tool for cloud and on-premises systems

Identity Governance and Administration
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
OpenIAM
ViewDS Identity Bridge
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
viewds
Headquarters
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Integration
IAM
PAM
Identity And Access Management
Automation
Cloud
Active Directory
LDAP
Audit
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

OpenIAM

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

ViewDS Identity Bridge

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total2/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

OpenIAM vs ViewDS Identity Bridge: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between OpenIAM and ViewDS Identity Bridge for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between OpenIAM vs ViewDS Identity Bridge?

OpenIAM, ViewDS Identity Bridge are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. ViewDS Identity Bridge Identity data synchronization tool for cloud and on-premises systems. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: OpenIAM vs ViewDS Identity Bridge?

The choice between OpenIAM vs ViewDS Identity Bridge depends on your specific requirements. OpenIAM is free to use, while ViewDS Identity Bridge is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between OpenIAM vs ViewDS Identity Bridge?

OpenIAM is Free, ViewDS Identity Bridge is Commercial. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is OpenIAM a good alternative to ViewDS Identity Bridge?

Yes, OpenIAM can be considered as an alternative to ViewDS Identity Bridge for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can OpenIAM and ViewDS Identity Bridge be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, OpenIAM and ViewDS Identity Bridge might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

