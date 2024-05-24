Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between OpenIAM vs ViewDS Identity Bridge? OpenIAM, ViewDS Identity Bridge are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. ViewDS Identity Bridge Identity data synchronization tool for cloud and on-premises systems. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: OpenIAM vs ViewDS Identity Bridge? The choice between OpenIAM vs ViewDS Identity Bridge depends on your specific requirements. OpenIAM is free to use, while ViewDS Identity Bridge is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between OpenIAM vs ViewDS Identity Bridge? OpenIAM is Free, ViewDS Identity Bridge is Commercial. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is OpenIAM a good alternative to ViewDS Identity Bridge? Yes, OpenIAM can be considered as an alternative to ViewDS Identity Bridge for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.