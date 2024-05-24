OpenIAM vs ViewDS Cobalt IAM

Choosing between OpenIAM and ViewDS Cobalt IAM for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

ViewDS Cobalt IAM: Multi-tenant IAM platform for MSPs and CSPs with SSO, MFA, and RBAC/ABAC