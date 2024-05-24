OpenIAM vs Strata Identity Orchestration

Choosing between OpenIAM and Strata Identity Orchestration for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Strata Identity Orchestration: Identity orchestration platform for integrating IAM architecture without app code changes