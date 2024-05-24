Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between OpenIAM vs ShareGate Protect? OpenIAM, ShareGate Protect are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. ShareGate Protect M365 access control & data governance tool for managing permissions & oversharing. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: OpenIAM vs ShareGate Protect? The choice between OpenIAM vs ShareGate Protect depends on your specific requirements. OpenIAM is free to use, while ShareGate Protect is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between OpenIAM vs ShareGate Protect? OpenIAM is Free, ShareGate Protect is Commercial. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is OpenIAM a good alternative to ShareGate Protect? Yes, OpenIAM can be considered as an alternative to ShareGate Protect for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.