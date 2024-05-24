Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between OpenIAM vs Saviynt Identity Security? OpenIAM, Saviynt Identity Security are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. Saviynt Identity Security Identity security platform for human, non-human, and AI agent identities. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: OpenIAM vs Saviynt Identity Security? The choice between OpenIAM vs Saviynt Identity Security depends on your specific requirements. OpenIAM is free to use, while Saviynt Identity Security is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between OpenIAM vs Saviynt Identity Security? OpenIAM is Free, Saviynt Identity Security is Commercial. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is OpenIAM a good alternative to Saviynt Identity Security? Yes, OpenIAM can be considered as an alternative to Saviynt Identity Security for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.