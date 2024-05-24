ONYPHE vs ZoomEye

Choosing between ONYPHE and ZoomEye for your external attack surface management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

ONYPHE: ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.

ZoomEye: ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.