Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Okta Universal Directory vs OpenIAM? Okta Universal Directory, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Okta Universal Directory Cloud-based directory service for centralized user, group, and device mgmt.. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Okta Universal Directory vs OpenIAM? The choice between Okta Universal Directory vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Okta Universal Directory is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Okta Universal Directory vs OpenIAM? Okta Universal Directory is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Okta Universal Directory a good alternative to OpenIAM? Yes, Okta Universal Directory can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.