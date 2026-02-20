Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Obsidian Security. Stream.Security CDR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Stream.Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS alert noise need Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration because its ML-based behavior baselining actually reduces false positives instead of just tuning thresholds. The vendor maps detections to MITRE ATT&CK and includes specific coverage for helpdesk social engineering and SSPR abuse, attacks that generic SIEM rules consistently miss. Skip this if your team lacks the bandwidth to integrate with SIEM or SOAR; Obsidian's value compounds when alerts feed into incident response workflows, not when they sit in a separate console.
Security teams managing sprawling multi-cloud and SaaS environments will get the most from Stream.Security CDR because its real-time cloud state modeling catches attacks that traditional SIEM misses by correlating endpoint, runtime, and cloud signals together. The tool covers all four major NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring through stateful UEBA and dynamic detection traps that reduce false positives compared to rule-based alternatives. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-platform or minimal; the value compounds with deployment complexity, making it overkill for teams still running mostly on-premises infrastructure.
ML-based SaaS threat detection to stop data exfiltration pre-breach.
AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling.
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Common questions about comparing Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration vs Stream.Security CDR for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration: ML-based SaaS threat detection to stop data exfiltration pre-breach. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include ML-based anomalous user behavior detection, Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, Customizable detection rules for specific environments..
Stream.Security CDR: AI-powered Cloud Detection & Response with real-time cloud state modeling. built by Stream.Security. Core capabilities include Real-time CloudTwin™ stateful cloud environment modeling, Out-of-the-box MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage, AI-assisted custom detection rule creation..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration differentiates with ML-based anomalous user behavior detection, Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, Customizable detection rules for specific environments. Stream.Security CDR differentiates with Real-time CloudTwin™ stateful cloud environment modeling, Out-of-the-box MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage, AI-assisted custom detection rule creation.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration is developed by Obsidian Security. Stream.Security CDR is developed by Stream.Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration integrates with SIEM, SOAR. Stream.Security CDR integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, GCP, Kubernetes, Okta and 7 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration and Stream.Security CDR serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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