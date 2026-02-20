Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS alert noise need Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration because its ML-based behavior baselining actually reduces false positives instead of just tuning thresholds. The vendor maps detections to MITRE ATT&CK and includes specific coverage for helpdesk social engineering and SSPR abuse, attacks that generic SIEM rules consistently miss. Skip this if your team lacks the bandwidth to integrate with SIEM or SOAR; Obsidian's value compounds when alerts feed into incident response workflows, not when they sit in a separate console.

Stream.Security CDR

Security teams managing sprawling multi-cloud and SaaS environments will get the most from Stream.Security CDR because its real-time cloud state modeling catches attacks that traditional SIEM misses by correlating endpoint, runtime, and cloud signals together. The tool covers all four major NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring through stateful UEBA and dynamic detection traps that reduce false positives compared to rule-based alternatives. Skip this if your cloud footprint is single-platform or minimal; the value compounds with deployment complexity, making it overkill for teams still running mostly on-premises infrastructure.