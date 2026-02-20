ObserveID CIEM: CIEM platform for multicloud identity visibility, monitoring, and remediation. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include Granular visibility into identities, entitlements, and activities across multi-cloud environments, Real-time monitoring of network access and exposed cloud resources, Built-in IAM and misconfiguration security checks..

SailPoint Agent Identity Security: Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.