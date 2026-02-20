Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ObserveID CIEM is a commercial ciem tool by ObserveID. SailPoint Agent Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by SailPoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP need ObserveID CIEM to stop treating unmanaged identities and exposed keys as acceptable risk. The agentless scanning finds what you didn't know existed, then the automated least-privilege enforcement actually fixes it instead of just flagging it. This tool prioritizes continuous monitoring and asset discovery over incident response, so skip it if your team needs deep forensics or SOAR integration; it's built for preventing the compromise, not chasing it after the fact.
SailPoint Agent Identity Security
Enterprise and mid-market security teams struggling to govern AI agent proliferation across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find real value in SailPoint Agent Identity Security because it's the only platform treating agents as first-class identities requiring the same access controls as humans. The tool aggregates agents across multiple cloud providers, assigns human ownership with automated updates tied to role changes, and surfaces indirect access patterns that homegrown inventories consistently miss. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on cloud platforms or still treats agent access as a development concern rather than a governance requirement.
CIEM platform for multicloud identity visibility, monitoring, and remediation.
Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources
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Common questions about comparing ObserveID CIEM vs SailPoint Agent Identity Security for your ciem needs.
ObserveID CIEM: CIEM platform for multicloud identity visibility, monitoring, and remediation. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include Granular visibility into identities, entitlements, and activities across multi-cloud environments, Real-time monitoring of network access and exposed cloud resources, Built-in IAM and misconfiguration security checks..
SailPoint Agent Identity Security: Governance and security platform for AI agents and their access to resources. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ObserveID CIEM differentiates with Granular visibility into identities, entitlements, and activities across multi-cloud environments, Real-time monitoring of network access and exposed cloud resources, Built-in IAM and misconfiguration security checks. SailPoint Agent Identity Security differentiates with AI agent aggregation from multiple cloud platforms, Unique identity registration for each AI agent, Human ownership assignment with multiple owner support.
ObserveID CIEM is developed by ObserveID. SailPoint Agent Identity Security is developed by SailPoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ObserveID CIEM and SailPoint Agent Identity Security serve similar CIEM use cases: both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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