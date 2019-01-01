Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Nuvola is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS-focused security teams with limited budgets will extract real value from Nuvola's graph-based attack path visualization, which turns static misconfigurations into interactive threat chains you can actually navigate. The free pricing removes procurement friction for teams piloting cloud posture work, and the digital twin approach catches lateral movement paths that rule-based scanners alone miss. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or CSPM integrations with your existing ticketing workflow; Nuvola's strength is depth in one cloud, not breadth across platforms.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
A cloud security analysis tool that creates digital twins of AWS environments using graph databases to identify attack paths and security misconfigurations through automated and manual rule-based assessments.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Nuvola vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Nuvola: A cloud security analysis tool that creates digital twins of AWS environments using graph databases to identify attack paths and security misconfigurations through automated and manual rule-based assessments..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Nuvola is open-source with 140 GitHub stars. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Nuvola and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Attack Paths. Key differences: Nuvola is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial, Nuvola is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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