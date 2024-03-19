Development teams managing open-source dependencies at small to mid-market scale should use npm-zoo for fast, zero-friction screening of known malicious packages before they enter your supply chain. The tool's strength is specificity: it maintains a curated blocklist rather than attempting broad vulnerability scoring, which means fewer false positives and faster decisions at code review time. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire dependency tree or integration with your existing SCA platform; npm-zoo is best deployed as a gating check, not a replacement for deeper composition analysis.

Socket

Development teams and AppSec leads shipping npm or PyPI dependencies need Socket to catch malicious packages before they land in production, since it detects behavioral patterns like data exfiltration and RCE that static analysis misses. The tool's real-time blocking during the window before registry removal gives you protection when the threat is still live and most dangerous, and its coverage across GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment reflects actual supply chain hardening. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on compiled languages or Java ecosystems where your attack surface is fundamentally different.