Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
NowSecure Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Ostorlab Mobile Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by Ostorlab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping iOS and Android apps on tight release cycles need NowSecure Platform because it automates the security gate without slowing deployment; SAST, DAST, and IAST run in parallel during CI/CD, surfacing vulnerabilities with remediation code already attached. The platform maps to NIST PR.PS for platform security controls and generates compliant SBOMs for regulated industries like fintech and healthcare. Skip this if your mobile apps are secondary to a web-first security program or if you need deep threat hunting; NowSecure excels at continuous scanning and policy enforcement, not incident response.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps fast will get real value from Ostorlab Mobile Security because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your CI/CD pipeline. The platform covers both Android and iOS with automated scanning on every release, plus direct integration with Google Play and Apple App Store means you're testing what customers actually install. Skip this if you need native SIEM correlation or infrastructure scanning; Ostorlab is purpose-built for mobile application risk assessment and doesn't pretend to do anything else.
Automated mobile app security testing platform for iOS and Android apps
Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST
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Common questions about comparing NowSecure Platform vs Ostorlab Mobile Security for your mobile app security needs.
NowSecure Platform: Automated mobile app security testing platform for iOS and Android apps. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..
Ostorlab Mobile Security: Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST. built by Ostorlab. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NowSecure Platform differentiates with Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST). Ostorlab Mobile Security differentiates with Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine.
NowSecure Platform is developed by NowSecure. Ostorlab Mobile Security is developed by Ostorlab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
NowSecure Platform and Ostorlab Mobile Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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