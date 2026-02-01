NowSecure Platform: Automated mobile app security testing platform for iOS and Android apps. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..

Ostorlab Mobile Security: Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST. built by Ostorlab. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.