NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management: Mobile app risk management platform for data security and privacy testing. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Mobile app security scanning, Data security risk assessment, Privacy risk detection..

Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.