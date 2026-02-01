Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by promon as. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management
Mobile app security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management when privacy risk and data exfiltration are bigger threats than traditional vulnerabilities; its privacy detection and data security assessment actually surface what regulators care about, not just CVE counts. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.DS thoroughly, meaning you get both risk understanding and data-focused remediation guidance in one workflow. Skip this if your apps are web-first or if you need deep integration with your existing SAST pipeline; NowSecure is purpose-built for mobile, which means it won't stretch convincingly into your broader AppSec toolchain.
Mobile teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Promon Shield for Mobile™ if reverse engineering and tampering are your actual threat model, not theoretical ones. Post-compile integration means you inject protection without touching source code or rebuilding your CI/CD pipeline, which matters when you're shipping iOS and Android apps on existing schedules. The tool covers rooted and jailbroken devices with on-device AI models, addressing threats most mobile solutions ignore until your app is already compromised. Skip this if your mobile security concern is primarily data leakage from misconfigured APIs; Promon is built for runtime threats, not backend hardening.
Mobile app risk management platform for data security and privacy testing
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management vs Promon Shield for Mobile™ for your mobile app security needs.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management: Mobile app risk management platform for data security and privacy testing. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Mobile app security scanning, Data security risk assessment, Privacy risk detection..
Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management differentiates with Mobile app security scanning, Data security risk assessment, Privacy risk detection. Promon Shield for Mobile™ differentiates with Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management is developed by NowSecure. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is developed by promon as. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management and Promon Shield for Mobile™ serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox