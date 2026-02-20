NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management

Mobile app security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management when privacy risk and data exfiltration are bigger threats than traditional vulnerabilities; its privacy detection and data security assessment actually surface what regulators care about, not just CVE counts. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.DS thoroughly, meaning you get both risk understanding and data-focused remediation guidance in one workflow. Skip this if your apps are web-first or if you need deep integration with your existing SAST pipeline; NowSecure is purpose-built for mobile, which means it won't stretch convincingly into your broader AppSec toolchain.