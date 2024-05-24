NotRuler vs WindowsSCOPE

Choosing between NotRuler and WindowsSCOPE for your digital forensics and incident response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

NotRuler: NotRuler is a tool for Exchange Admins to detect client-side Outlook rules and VBScript enabled forms, aiding in the detection of attacks created through Ruler.

WindowsSCOPE: A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems.