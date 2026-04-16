Nokod Security: Security platform for enterprise low-code, no-code, and AI agent environments. built by Nokod Security. Core capabilities include Security coverage for low-code and no-code applications, AI agent security and governance, Detection of misconfigurations in low-code/no-code apps..

Pi: Agentic product security platform that prevents recurring vulns via institutional memory. built by Pi. Core capabilities include AI security assistant (Sloane) with full codebase and security history awareness, Institutional security memory to prevent recurring vulnerabilities, Automated vulnerability triage and prioritization..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.