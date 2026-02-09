Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
NetRise Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by NetRise. SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing compiled software and third-party binaries without source code visibility should start with NetRise Platform, which generates SBOMs and detects hard-coded secrets directly from binary analysis rather than requiring source access. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory functions that most SCA tools skip, and its EU CRA compliance support matters if you're auditing vendor software against emerging regulations. Skip this if your codebase is primarily interpreted languages or if you need deep integration with existing CI/CD scanning workflows; NetRise works best as a dedicated binary inspector sitting outside your build pipeline.
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen.
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
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Common questions about comparing NetRise Platform vs SOOS SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
NetRise Platform: Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen. built by NetRise. Core capabilities include Binary code analysis for compiled software, Automated SBOM generation from binary analysis, Hard-coded secrets detection..
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NetRise Platform differentiates with Binary code analysis for compiled software, Automated SBOM generation from binary analysis, Hard-coded secrets detection. SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly.
NetRise Platform is developed by NetRise. SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
NetRise Platform and SOOS SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Dependency Scanning, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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