NetRise Platform: Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen. built by NetRise. Core capabilities include Binary code analysis for compiled software, Automated SBOM generation from binary analysis, Hard-coded secrets detection..

ReversingLabs Spectra Assure®: Software supply chain security platform using binary analysis for threat detection. built by ReversingLabs. Core capabilities include AI-driven complex binary analysis without source code, Malware and threat detection using 400 billion file threat intelligence database, Code tampering identification and reproducible build verification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.