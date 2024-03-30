Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Needle is a free mobile app security tool. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing iOS penetration testing on legacy applications will find Needle's modular framework approach valuable for methodical assessment workflows, particularly when testing against iOS 9 and 10 codebases that newer tools have abandoned. The 1,383 GitHub stars reflect sustained adoption among practitioners who need granular control over each assessment phase rather than automated scanning. Skip Needle if you're testing current iOS versions or need active vendor support; the framework was discontinued years ago and Objection has become the maintained alternative for modern iOS security work.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence
Security teams managing third-party mobile app risk across iOS and Android will get the most from NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence because it's the only tool that continuously monitors app store updates and flags breaking security changes before they hit your network. The automated F-to-A risk ratings cover App Store Blockers, cryptography, and privacy violations on both platforms through a single API, letting you scale assessments across hundreds of apps without manual work. Skip this if your organization has no BYOD program or enterprise app distribution; the value proposition depends on managing public app store risk at scale.
Needle is a discontinued open source modular framework for iOS application security assessments that was compatible with iOS 9 and iOS 10 before being replaced by Objection.
Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks
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Common questions about comparing Needle vs NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence for your mobile app security needs.
Needle: Needle is a discontinued open source modular framework for iOS application security assessments that was compatible with iOS 9 and iOS 10 before being replaced by Objection..
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence: Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Risk rating system from F to A for mobile apps, Automated security and privacy assessments of public app store apps, Bulk app analysis via web interface and API..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Needle is open-source with 1,383 GitHub stars. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is developed by NowSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Needle and NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, IOS. Key differences: Needle is Free while NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is Commercial, Needle is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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