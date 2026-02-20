Mycroft App Security: Platform for early vuln detection and continuous app security monitoring. built by Mycroft. Core capabilities include Early vulnerability identification in applications, Continuous threat monitoring, 24/7 application protection..

Source Defense Platform: Client-side security platform protecting against JavaScript-based threats. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include External scanning and monitoring for client-side threats, AI-driven algorithm detection and alerting, Real-time JavaScript sandboxing and isolation..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.