Moxso Data Breach Detection: Monitors employee data in third-party breaches and alerts on exposure. built by Moxso. Core capabilities include Automatic alerts when employee data appears in external breaches, Continuous monitoring against hundreds of millions of data points, Data breach severity categorization..

StealthMole Credential Protection: Dark web monitoring tool that detects leaked/stolen credentials. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Detection of credentials leaked from malware-infected devices (Compromised Data Set), Detection of credentials leaked via combo lists on the dark web (Combo Binder), Detection of credentials leaked from breached databases (Credential Lookout)..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.