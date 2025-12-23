Short answer

Mid-market and enterprise teams with hybrid cloud environments need MONITORAPP AISWG for its function-level application control, which stops data exfiltration at granular points most gateways miss. The tool supports three deployment modes (transparent proxy, forward proxy, and mirroring) and covers both NIST continuous monitoring and infrastructure resilience, giving you real-time visibility without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your organization requires agent-based endpoint control or deep DNS filtering; MONITORAPP AISWG is web and cloud app traffic focused, not a complete DNS security replacement. Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to monitor encrypted traffic and control generative AI use will find Somansa Webkeeper's SSL/TLS decryption and ChatGPT blocking worth the on-premises footprint. The 10-million-site database refreshing every 30 minutes and 100% access logging directly address NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring requirements that most web filters only partially satisfy. Skip this if you need cloud-native deployment or a consolidated DLP platform; Webkeeper is narrowly built for organizations that can justify dedicated hardware for encrypted traffic inspection.