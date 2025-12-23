Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
MONITORAPP AISWG is a commercial security service edge tool by MONITORAPP. Somansa Webkeeper is a commercial security service edge tool by Somansa. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with hybrid cloud environments need MONITORAPP AISWG for its function-level application control, which stops data exfiltration at granular points most gateways miss. The tool supports three deployment modes (transparent proxy, forward proxy, and mirroring) and covers both NIST continuous monitoring and infrastructure resilience, giving you real-time visibility without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your organization requires agent-based endpoint control or deep DNS filtering; MONITORAPP AISWG is web and cloud app traffic focused, not a complete DNS security replacement. Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to monitor encrypted traffic and control generative AI use will find Somansa Webkeeper's SSL/TLS decryption and ChatGPT blocking worth the on-premises footprint. The 10-million-site database refreshing every 30 minutes and 100% access logging directly address NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring requirements that most web filters only partially satisfy. Skip this if you need cloud-native deployment or a consolidated DLP platform; Webkeeper is narrowly built for organizations that can justify dedicated hardware for encrypted traffic inspection.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with hybrid cloud environments need MONITORAPP AISWG for its function-level application control, which stops data exfiltration at granular points most gateways miss. The tool supports three deployment modes (transparent proxy, forward proxy, and mirroring) and covers both NIST continuous monitoring and infrastructure resilience, giving you real-time visibility without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your organization requires agent-based endpoint control or deep DNS filtering; MONITORAPP AISWG is web and cloud app traffic focused, not a complete DNS security replacement.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to monitor encrypted traffic and control generative AI use will find Somansa Webkeeper's SSL/TLS decryption and ChatGPT blocking worth the on-premises footprint. The 10-million-site database refreshing every 30 minutes and 100% access logging directly address NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring requirements that most web filters only partially satisfy. Skip this if you need cloud-native deployment or a consolidated DLP platform; Webkeeper is narrowly built for organizations that can justify dedicated hardware for encrypted traffic inspection.
Secure Web Gateway for web traffic and cloud app access control
SSL/TLS decryption & malicious site blocking solution with AI control
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Common questions about comparing MONITORAPP AISWG vs Somansa Webkeeper for your security service edge needs.
MONITORAPP AISWG: Secure Web Gateway for web traffic and cloud app access control. built by MONITORAPP. Core capabilities include Real-time web traffic analysis, Threat blocking and malicious content filtering, Cloud application access control..
Somansa Webkeeper: SSL/TLS decryption & malicious site blocking solution with AI control. built by Somansa. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS decryption, Malicious website blocking with 10 million site database, 30-minute database update cycle..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
MONITORAPP AISWG differentiates with Real-time web traffic analysis, Threat blocking and malicious content filtering, Cloud application access control. Somansa Webkeeper differentiates with SSL/TLS decryption, Malicious website blocking with 10 million site database, 30-minute database update cycle.
MONITORAPP AISWG is developed by MONITORAPP. Somansa Webkeeper is developed by Somansa. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
MONITORAPP AISWG and Somansa Webkeeper serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools, both cover Proxy, URL Filtering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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