Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
MonitorApp AILabs is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by MONITORAPP. Rawstream DNS Filtering is a commercial network access control tool by Rawstream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured threat data will find real value in MonitorApp AILabs; its AI-driven analysis actually reduces noise by correlating malware signatures, URLs, and attack patterns into actionable intelligence instead of dumping raw feeds on analysts. The platform covers the full Detect-Identify arc in NIST CSF 2.0, with particularly strong continuous monitoring and anomaly characterization through its MAD and MUD modules. Skip this if you need threat intelligence purely as a feed aggregator for compliance checkboxes; MonitorApp is built for teams that will actually operationalize the analysis it surfaces. Startups and SMBs without dedicated security ops will get immediate value from Rawstream DNS Filtering because it blocks threats at the DNS layer with zero endpoint agents to manage. The unlimited block and allow lists, native dynamic IP support, and real-time reporting give you visibility and control without the operational overhead of traditional gateway appliances. Skip this if you need SIEM integration or advanced threat hunting; Rawstream is a point solution that excels at what it does, not a detection platform.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured threat data will find real value in MonitorApp AILabs; its AI-driven analysis actually reduces noise by correlating malware signatures, URLs, and attack patterns into actionable intelligence instead of dumping raw feeds on analysts. The platform covers the full Detect-Identify arc in NIST CSF 2.0, with particularly strong continuous monitoring and anomaly characterization through its MAD and MUD modules. Skip this if you need threat intelligence purely as a feed aggregator for compliance checkboxes; MonitorApp is built for teams that will actually operationalize the analysis it surfaces.
Startups and SMBs without dedicated security ops will get immediate value from Rawstream DNS Filtering because it blocks threats at the DNS layer with zero endpoint agents to manage. The unlimited block and allow lists, native dynamic IP support, and real-time reporting give you visibility and control without the operational overhead of traditional gateway appliances. Skip this if you need SIEM integration or advanced threat hunting; Rawstream is a point solution that excels at what it does, not a detection platform.
AI-based threat intelligence platform for analyzing and distributing threat data
Cloud-based DNS filtering solution for blocking malicious sites and content
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing MonitorApp AILabs vs Rawstream DNS Filtering for your threat intel platforms needs.
MonitorApp AILabs: AI-based threat intelligence platform for analyzing and distributing threat data. built by MONITORAPP. Core capabilities include Multi-dimensional threat data analysis using AI/ML, Malware Analysis and Detection (MAD) module, Malicious URL Detection (MUD) module..
Rawstream DNS Filtering: Cloud-based DNS filtering solution for blocking malicious sites and content. built by Rawstream. Core capabilities include DNS-level threat blocking, Cloud-based filtering service, Over 80 web content categories..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
MonitorApp AILabs differentiates with Multi-dimensional threat data analysis using AI/ML, Malware Analysis and Detection (MAD) module, Malicious URL Detection (MUD) module. Rawstream DNS Filtering differentiates with DNS-level threat blocking, Cloud-based filtering service, Over 80 web content categories.
MonitorApp AILabs is developed by MONITORAPP. Rawstream DNS Filtering is developed by Rawstream. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
MonitorApp AILabs and Rawstream DNS Filtering serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both cover URL Filtering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox