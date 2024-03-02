Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Mobile Sandbox is a free mobile app security tool. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AppSec teams evaluating Android and iOS apps without in-house reverse-engineering capacity should start with Mobile Sandbox because its automated behavioral analysis catches malware and runtime vulnerabilities faster than manual testing or code review alone. The free tier lets you validate the tool's detection accuracy on your own apps before committing budget, and the cloud-based architecture means no lab setup. Skip this if your threat model centers on supply chain attacks or you need deep static analysis integrated with your SAST pipeline; Mobile Sandbox prioritizes dynamic execution over pre-deployment code inspection.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence
Security teams managing third-party mobile app risk across iOS and Android will get the most from NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence because it's the only tool that continuously monitors app store updates and flags breaking security changes before they hit your network. The automated F-to-A risk ratings cover App Store Blockers, cryptography, and privacy violations on both platforms through a single API, letting you scale assessments across hundreds of apps without manual work. Skip this if your organization has no BYOD program or enterprise app distribution; the value proposition depends on managing public app store risk at scale.
Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats.
Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks
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Common questions about comparing Mobile Sandbox vs NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence for your mobile app security needs.
Mobile Sandbox: Cloud-based service for testing and analyzing Android and iOS apps for malware, vulnerabilities, and security threats..
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence: Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Risk rating system from F to A for mobile apps, Automated security and privacy assessments of public app store apps, Bulk app analysis via web interface and API..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Mobile Sandbox and NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, IOS. Key differences: Mobile Sandbox is Free while NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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