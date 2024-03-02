AppSec teams evaluating Android and iOS apps without in-house reverse-engineering capacity should start with Mobile Sandbox because its automated behavioral analysis catches malware and runtime vulnerabilities faster than manual testing or code review alone. The free tier lets you validate the tool's detection accuracy on your own apps before committing budget, and the cloud-based architecture means no lab setup. Skip this if your threat model centers on supply chain attacks or you need deep static analysis integrated with your SAST pipeline; Mobile Sandbox prioritizes dynamic execution over pre-deployment code inspection.

NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence

Security teams managing third-party mobile app risk across iOS and Android will get the most from NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence because it's the only tool that continuously monitors app store updates and flags breaking security changes before they hit your network. The automated F-to-A risk ratings cover App Store Blockers, cryptography, and privacy violations on both platforms through a single API, letting you scale assessments across hundreds of apps without manual work. Skip this if your organization has no BYOD program or enterprise app distribution; the value proposition depends on managing public app store risk at scale.