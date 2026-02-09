Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Mitigant Cloud Attack Emulation is a commercial breach & attack simulation tool by Mitigant. Stratus Red Team is a free breach & attack simulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best breach & attack simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mitigant Cloud Attack Emulation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams validating AWS control effectiveness will find real value in Mitigant Cloud Attack Emulation's 200+ MITRE ATT&CK-mapped techniques and visual attack builder, which let you test security assumptions without writing custom payloads. The YAML-as-code option and CI/CD integration mean you can embed validation into your deployment pipeline rather than treating it as a separate manual exercise. Skip this if your cloud footprint is multi-cloud heavy or your risk appetite favors observation over active testing; this tool is purpose-built for hands-on AWS control validation, not passive reconnaissance.
Cloud security teams validating their detection and response capabilities need Stratus Red Team because it lets you run MITRE ATT&CK-mapped attacks against your own cloud environment without vendor lock-in or licensing friction. The framework ships with granular, self-contained techniques across AWS, Azure, and GCP, meaning you're not waiting on managed red team engagements to test whether your security controls actually work. Skip this if you're looking for a platform that simulates supply chain attacks or physical security scenarios; Stratus stays narrowly focused on cloud infrastructure, which is exactly why it's effective at that job.
Cloud attack emulation platform for validating AWS security controls
A cloud-focused attack simulation framework that provides granular, self-contained offensive techniques mapped to MITRE ATT&CK for red team exercises.
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Common questions about comparing Mitigant Cloud Attack Emulation vs Stratus Red Team for your breach & attack simulation needs.
Mitigant Cloud Attack Emulation: Cloud attack emulation platform for validating AWS security controls. built by Mitigant. Core capabilities include 200+ MITRE ATT&CK-mapped cloud attack techniques, Attack Builder with visual workflow interface and auto-complete, Attack Actions for atomic security testing..
Stratus Red Team: A cloud-focused attack simulation framework that provides granular, self-contained offensive techniques mapped to MITRE ATT&CK for red team exercises..
Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Mitigant Cloud Attack Emulation is developed by Mitigant. Stratus Red Team is open-source with 2,147 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Mitigant Cloud Attack Emulation and Stratus Red Team serve similar Breach & Attack Simulation use cases: both are Breach & Attack Simulation tools, both cover Red Team, MITRE Attack. Key differences: Mitigant Cloud Attack Emulation is Commercial while Stratus Red Team is Free, Stratus Red Team is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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