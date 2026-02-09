Mid-market and enterprise security teams validating AWS control effectiveness will find real value in Mitigant Cloud Attack Emulation's 200+ MITRE ATT&CK-mapped techniques and visual attack builder, which let you test security assumptions without writing custom payloads. The YAML-as-code option and CI/CD integration mean you can embed validation into your deployment pipeline rather than treating it as a separate manual exercise. Skip this if your cloud footprint is multi-cloud heavy or your risk appetite favors observation over active testing; this tool is purpose-built for hands-on AWS control validation, not passive reconnaissance.

Stratus Red Team

Cloud security teams validating their detection and response capabilities need Stratus Red Team because it lets you run MITRE ATT&CK-mapped attacks against your own cloud environment without vendor lock-in or licensing friction. The framework ships with granular, self-contained techniques across AWS, Azure, and GCP, meaning you're not waiting on managed red team engagements to test whether your security controls actually work. Skip this if you're looking for a platform that simulates supply chain attacks or physical security scenarios; Stratus stays narrowly focused on cloud infrastructure, which is exactly why it's effective at that job.