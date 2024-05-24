CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Mimecast Advanced Email Security vs Proofpoint Threat Protection

Mimecast Advanced Email Security

Mimecast Advanced Email Security

Email security platform protecting M365 & Google Workspace from threats

Email Security Platforms
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
Proofpoint Threat Protection

Proofpoint Threat Protection

Email security platform with AI-based threat detection and DLP capabilities

Email Security Platforms
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Mimecast Advanced Email Security
Proofpoint Threat Protection
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Email Security Platforms
Email Security Platforms
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Mimecast
Proofpoint
Headquarters
London, England, United Kingdom
Sunnyvale, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
AI Powered Security
Anomaly Detection
Email Security
Machine Learning
Microsoft 365
Phishing Protection
Threat Intelligence
Compliance
DMARC
Data Loss Prevention
Insider Threat
Threat Detection
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Mimecast Advanced Email Security

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories

Proofpoint Threat Protection

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR4/5
DE2/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total7/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Integrations

Sign in to compare integrations

Get detailed side-by-side integrations comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Email Security PlatformsCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

Mimecast Advanced Email Security vs Proofpoint Threat Protection: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Mimecast Advanced Email Security and Proofpoint Threat Protection for your email security platforms needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Mimecast Advanced Email Security: Email security platform protecting M365 & Google Workspace from threats

Proofpoint Threat Protection: Email security platform with AI-based threat detection and DLP capabilities

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Mimecast Advanced Email Security vs Proofpoint Threat Protection?

Mimecast Advanced Email Security, Proofpoint Threat Protection are all Email Security Platforms solutions. Mimecast Advanced Email Security Email security platform protecting M365 & Google Workspace from threats. Proofpoint Threat Protection Email security platform with AI-based threat detection and DLP capabilities. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Mimecast Advanced Email Security vs Proofpoint Threat Protection?

The choice between Mimecast Advanced Email Security vs Proofpoint Threat Protection depends on your specific requirements. Mimecast Advanced Email Security is a commercial solution, while Proofpoint Threat Protection is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Mimecast Advanced Email Security vs Proofpoint Threat Protection?

Mimecast Advanced Email Security is Commercial, Proofpoint Threat Protection is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Mimecast Advanced Email Security a good alternative to Proofpoint Threat Protection?

Yes, Mimecast Advanced Email Security can be considered as an alternative to Proofpoint Threat Protection for Email Security Platforms needs. Both tools offer Email Security Platforms capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Mimecast Advanced Email Security and Proofpoint Threat Protection be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Mimecast Advanced Email Security and Proofpoint Threat Protection might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Email Security Platforms tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

Mimecast Advanced Email Security vs Abnormal AI Email Security
Mimecast Advanced Email Security vs Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform
Mimecast Advanced Email Security vs Abnormal Inbound Email Security
Proofpoint Threat Protection vs Abnormal AI Email Security
Proofpoint Threat Protection vs Abnormal Security Cloud-based email security platform
Proofpoint Threat Protection vs Abnormal Inbound Email Security

Explore More Email Security Platforms Tools

Discover and compare all email security platforms solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Email Security Platforms

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools