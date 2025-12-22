Miggo Prove Next-Gen Runtime Vulnerability Prioritization: Runtime vulnerability prioritization using code execution and attack path analysis. built by Miggo. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Dynamic service inventory with risk scoring, DeepTracing engine for function-level exploit analysis..

Nokod Security: Security platform for enterprise low-code, no-code, and AI agent environments. built by Nokod Security. Core capabilities include Security coverage for low-code and no-code applications, AI agent security and governance, Detection of misconfigurations in low-code/no-code apps..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.