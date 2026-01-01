Miggo Security: Application monitoring and security platform that provides runtime visibility, threat detection, and automated response capabilities for application-layer security. built by Miggo..

TrustSee Security: Agentic dev security platform with repo intel, pentesting & attack surface monitoring. built by TrustSee. Core capabilities include Repository connectivity and dependency mapping, Agentic threat hunting and red-team style probing workflows, Continuous security posture monitoring with runtime visibility..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.