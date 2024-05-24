CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Microsoft Sentinel vs Splunk Enterprise Security

Microsoft Sentinel

Microsoft Sentinel

Cloud-native SIEM with AI-driven analytics and unified security operations

Security Information and Event Management
 Commercial
Splunk Enterprise Security

Splunk Enterprise Security

Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR

Security Information and Event Management
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Microsoft Sentinel
Splunk Enterprise Security
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Security Information and Event Management
Security Information and Event Management
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Microsoft
Splunk Inc.
Headquarters
Redmond, Washington, United States
San Francisco, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
SIEM
Cloud Security
SOAR
Threat Intelligence
XDR
AI Powered Security
Security Orchestration
Incident Response
Multi Cloud
Threat Detection
Risk Assessment
Automation
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Microsoft Sentinel

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories

Splunk Enterprise Security

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE2/2
RS3/4
RC0/2
Total5/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Microsoft Sentinel vs Splunk Enterprise Security: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Microsoft Sentinel and Splunk Enterprise Security for your security information and event management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Microsoft Sentinel: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-driven analytics and unified security operations

Splunk Enterprise Security: Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Microsoft Sentinel vs Splunk Enterprise Security?

Microsoft Sentinel, Splunk Enterprise Security are all Security Information and Event Management solutions. Microsoft Sentinel Cloud-native SIEM with AI-driven analytics and unified security operations. Splunk Enterprise Security Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Microsoft Sentinel vs Splunk Enterprise Security?

The choice between Microsoft Sentinel vs Splunk Enterprise Security depends on your specific requirements. Microsoft Sentinel is a commercial solution, while Splunk Enterprise Security is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Microsoft Sentinel vs Splunk Enterprise Security?

Microsoft Sentinel is Commercial, Splunk Enterprise Security is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Microsoft Sentinel a good alternative to Splunk Enterprise Security?

Yes, Microsoft Sentinel can be considered as an alternative to Splunk Enterprise Security for Security Information and Event Management needs. Both tools offer Security Information and Event Management capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Microsoft Sentinel and Splunk Enterprise Security be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Microsoft Sentinel and Splunk Enterprise Security might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Security Information and Event Management tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

