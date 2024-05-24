Microsoft Sentinel vs Splunk Enterprise Security

Choosing between Microsoft Sentinel and Splunk Enterprise Security for your security information and event management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Microsoft Sentinel: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-driven analytics and unified security operations

Splunk Enterprise Security: Unified SIEM platform with integrated SOAR, UEBA, and AI capabilities for TDIR