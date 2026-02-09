Method Platform: Full-spectrum security platform for cyber operations and perimeter defense. built by Method Security. Core capabilities include Perimeter assessment via Bastion component, Defender and attacker perspective views, Open APIs for integration..

SecuLore Attack Surface Management: Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs. built by SecuLore. Core capabilities include Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.