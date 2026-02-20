Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..

Start Left® IaC Security: Scans IaC templates for misconfigs and vulns before deployment. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Automated IaC template scanning for misconfigurations and security flaws before deployment, Integration of security checks into the development pipeline (shift-left), Compliance assurance for IaC configurations against industry standards and best practices..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.