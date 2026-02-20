Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Meterian ISAAC is a commercial static application security testing tool by Meterian. SOOS SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping infrastructure-as-code across multiple cloud providers need Meterian ISAAC because it catches credential leaks and policy drift in templates before they reach production, cutting manual compliance reviews by weeks. The 1,000-policy library covers ARM, CloudFormation, Terraform, and Kubernetes in a single scanner, with CI/CD integration that enforces checks without slowing deployments. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily managed outside templates or if you need runtime detection; ISAAC is template-focused and won't catch misconfigurations that drift post-deployment.
Teams running multiple SAST tools or SonarQube instances will value SOOS SAST for consolidating findings into a single dashboard without ripping out existing scanners. The platform ingests SARIF results from any external SAST tool and adds its own Semgrep and Gitleaks scans, letting you see everything in one place while preserving your current toolchain. Skip this if you need deep language-specific vulnerability analysis; SOOS is an aggregation layer, not a replacement for specialized scanners like Checkmarx or Fortify.
IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates.
SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Meterian ISAAC vs SOOS SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..
SOOS SAST: SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Meterian ISAAC differentiates with IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies. SOOS SAST differentiates with Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command.
Meterian ISAAC is developed by Meterian. SOOS SAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Meterian ISAAC integrates with Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm, Serverless. SOOS SAST integrates with Jenkins, Bamboo, Azure DevOps, AWS CodeBuild, CircleCI and 11 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Meterian ISAAC and SOOS SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox