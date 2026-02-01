Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-risk user populations need Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security because its clientless architecture eliminates the endpoint footprint that makes traditional isolation solutions operationally painful to scale. The 72-hour browser update cycle and DOM-based security analysis mean you're not waiting weeks for patches while users stay exposed to exploit kits. Skip this if your organization needs tight on-device logging for forensics or runs environments where cloud-based rendering introduces latency you can't absorb; the tradeoff for eliminating endpoint software is less visibility into what happened during a session.

Menlo Security File Security

SMBs and mid-market teams handling high-volume file intake from untrusted sources will find Menlo Security File Security's real value in its breadth: 220+ file type support means you're actually sanitizing the complex formats that slip past basic content filters, not just PDFs and images. The CDR engine rebuilds files after stripping malicious content while preserving usability, which matters when your users need the output to work immediately without reprocessing. Skip this if your organization primarily needs network-level file scanning rather than endpoint and portal protection, or if you're already comfortable with air-gapped workflows for sensitive file handling.