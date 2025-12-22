Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by CloudMatos. SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in dependency warnings will see immediate value in MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis because its AI-powered false positive reduction actually cuts noise instead of just claiming to. The tool maps direct and transitive dependencies across npm, Maven, and PyPI while generating automated patch pull requests, which addresses the NIST GV.SC supply chain risk requirement without requiring dedicated AppSec headcount. Skip this if your organization needs binary or container scanning as a primary feature; MatosSphere handles Docker and Kubernetes but positions open-source vulnerability detection as the core strength.
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
SCA tool for detecting vulnerabilities & license risks in open-source deps
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
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Common questions about comparing MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis vs SOOS SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for detecting vulnerabilities & license risks in open-source deps. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Vulnerability detection with CVE matching and NVD cross-referencing, License risk detection for GPL, MIT, Apache, and proprietary licenses..
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Vulnerability detection with CVE matching and NVD cross-referencing, License risk detection for GPL, MIT, Apache, and proprietary licenses. SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly.
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis is developed by CloudMatos. SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis and SOOS SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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