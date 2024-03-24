Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
massdns is a free external attack surface management tool. Turbolist3r is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and security researchers running subdomain enumeration campaigns will get the most from massdns; its multi-threaded stub resolver processes 350,000+ queries per second, making it the fastest option for bulk DNS reconnaissance at scale. The 3,417 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption in red teams, and the free pricing means zero friction for integration into custom reconnaissance pipelines. Skip this if your team needs a managed, point-and-click subdomain discovery tool; massdns requires command-line comfort and assumes you're building automation around raw DNS data.
Security teams building subdomain inventories on a shoestring budget will get immediate value from Turbolist3r; the Python implementation runs fast enough to enumerate mid-size organizations in minutes, and the 386 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption by practitioners rather than marketing noise. The free pricing means you're not choosing between this tool and nothing,you're choosing between this and paying for a commercial scanner that does the same reconnaissance work. Skip it if you need passive DNS integration, API automation, or a web UI; Turbolist3r is command-line only and won't integrate into your existing attack surface management workflow without custom scripting.
A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)
A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing massdns vs Turbolist3r for your external attack surface management needs.
massdns: A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)..
Turbolist3r: A Python-based tool for subdomain enumeration and analysis..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
massdns is open-source with 3,417 GitHub stars. Turbolist3r is open-source with 386 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
massdns and Turbolist3r serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration, Security Tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox