Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
massdns is a free external attack surface management tool. Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and security researchers running subdomain enumeration campaigns will get the most from massdns; its multi-threaded stub resolver processes 350,000+ queries per second, making it the fastest option for bulk DNS reconnaissance at scale. The 3,417 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption in red teams, and the free pricing means zero friction for integration into custom reconnaissance pipelines. Skip this if your team needs a managed, point-and-click subdomain discovery tool; massdns requires command-line comfort and assumes you're building automation around raw DNS data.
A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)
EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
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Common questions about comparing massdns vs Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
massdns: A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)..
Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
massdns and Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: massdns is Free while Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is Commercial, massdns is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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