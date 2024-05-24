CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

ManageEngine Identity360 vs OpenIAM

ManageEngine Identity360

ManageEngine Identity360

Cloud-based IAM platform for identity mgmt, SSO, MFA, and lifecycle mgmt

Identity Governance and Administration
 Commercial
OpenIAM

OpenIAM

OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Identity Governance and Administration
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
ManageEngine Identity360
OpenIAM
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
ManageEngine
Headquarters
Del Valle, Texas, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Access Management
Authentication
Cloud
Cloud Native
IAM
Identity And Access Management
MFA
Single Sign On
Integration
PAM
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

ManageEngine Identity360

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR1/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total1/22 categories

OpenIAM

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

ManageEngine Identity360 vs OpenIAM: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between ManageEngine Identity360 and OpenIAM for your identity governance and administration needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

ManageEngine Identity360: Cloud-based IAM platform for identity mgmt, SSO, MFA, and lifecycle mgmt

OpenIAM: OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between ManageEngine Identity360 vs OpenIAM?

ManageEngine Identity360, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. ManageEngine Identity360 Cloud-based IAM platform for identity mgmt, SSO, MFA, and lifecycle mgmt. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: ManageEngine Identity360 vs OpenIAM?

The choice between ManageEngine Identity360 vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. ManageEngine Identity360 is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between ManageEngine Identity360 vs OpenIAM?

ManageEngine Identity360 is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is ManageEngine Identity360 a good alternative to OpenIAM?

Yes, ManageEngine Identity360 can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can ManageEngine Identity360 and OpenIAM be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, ManageEngine Identity360 and OpenIAM might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

