Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between ManageEngine Identity360 vs OpenIAM? ManageEngine Identity360, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. ManageEngine Identity360 Cloud-based IAM platform for identity mgmt, SSO, MFA, and lifecycle mgmt. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: ManageEngine Identity360 vs OpenIAM? The choice between ManageEngine Identity360 vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. ManageEngine Identity360 is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between ManageEngine Identity360 vs OpenIAM? ManageEngine Identity360 is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is ManageEngine Identity360 a good alternative to OpenIAM? Yes, ManageEngine Identity360 can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.