Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
LunaTrace is a free software composition analysis tool. Root is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Root.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing open source dependencies in GitHub repositories should pick LunaTrace because it catches vulnerable libraries before code reaches production and costs nothing to deploy. The tool integrates directly into GitHub workflows, removing the friction of bolting security onto an existing pipeline; 1,468 GitHub stars reflects genuine adoption among developers who actually use it. Skip this if you need scanning across multiple VCS platforms or dependency management for languages outside the JavaScript and Python ecosystems where LunaTrace has the strongest coverage.
Development teams drowning in open-source vulnerability backlogs should choose Root because it patches dependencies in place without forcing version upgrades, letting you fix CVEs weeks faster than traditional remediation cycles. The platform handles parallel patching across thousands of dependencies and generates provenance attestation for every fix, directly addressing GV.SC supply chain risk management without adding toil to your release pipeline. Root isn't the right fit if you need a platform that also handles proprietary code scanning or SBOM generation alone; it's built for teams that want vulnerability fixes to ship automatically, not just visibility into them.
LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment.
Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers
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Common questions about comparing LunaTrace vs Root for your software composition analysis needs.
LunaTrace: LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment..
Root: Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers. built by Root.io. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries, In-place fixes without version upgrades, Container image vulnerability remediation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
LunaTrace is open-source with 1,468 GitHub stars. Root is developed by Root.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
LunaTrace and Root serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source, Supply Chain Security, CVE. Key differences: LunaTrace is Free while Root is Commercial, LunaTrace is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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