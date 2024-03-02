Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
LunaTrace is a free software composition analysis tool. Meterian Componentpedia is a free software composition analysis tool by Meterian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing open source dependencies in GitHub repositories should pick LunaTrace because it catches vulnerable libraries before code reaches production and costs nothing to deploy. The tool integrates directly into GitHub workflows, removing the friction of bolting security onto an existing pipeline; 1,468 GitHub stars reflects genuine adoption among developers who actually use it. Skip this if you need scanning across multiple VCS platforms or dependency management for languages outside the JavaScript and Python ecosystems where LunaTrace has the strongest coverage.
Teams managing open source risk across polyglot codebases will find Meterian Componentpedia most useful for component triage before deeper SCA scanning; its Maintenance and Safety Scores let you deprioritize stale or historically volatile libraries without running full dependency trees. The tool covers five language ecosystems with vulnerability comparison against industry databases, which is more language breadth than most free offerings provide. Skip this if you need automated remediation workflows or supply chain attestation; Componentpedia is a research and prioritization layer, not an enforcement engine.
LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment.
Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores.
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Common questions about comparing LunaTrace vs Meterian Componentpedia for your software composition analysis needs.
LunaTrace: LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment..
Meterian Componentpedia: Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Open source component search and discovery across multiple languages, Maintenance Score based on frequency of source code updates, Safety Score derived from historical vulnerable vs. safe version analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
LunaTrace is open-source with 1,468 GitHub stars. Meterian Componentpedia is developed by Meterian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
LunaTrace and Meterian Componentpedia serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source, Security Scanning, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: LunaTrace is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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