Lorica Private Pursuit: Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers. built by Lorica. Core capabilities include Confidential AI processing for end users, Secure AI and data analytics, Private logistics and supply chain support..

Secure AI Lab: Academic research lab focused on privacy-preserving and secure AI/ML. built by Secure AI Lab. Core capabilities include Homomorphic encryption (FHE) integration for federated learning gradient aggregation, SecPATE: Secure Multi-Party Computation for private teacher ensemble aggregation, Pri-WeDec: FHE-based encrypted inference for weapon detection in digital forensics..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.