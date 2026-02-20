Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lorica Private Pursuit is a commercial ai model security tool by Lorica. Secretarium Klave for AI is a commercial ai model security tool by Secretarium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai model security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations running AIaaS platforms or analytics services on shared infrastructure need Lorica Private Pursuit to process sensitive customer data without exposing it to the platform itself, solving the trust problem that blocks enterprise adoption. The tool maps to all three NIST Protect functions,data security, platform security, and infrastructure resilience,because it encrypts data end-to-end while keeping computation isolated, meaning your customers' models and datasets stay opaque to you and your cloud provider. Skip this if you're building internal AI tools; the overhead only pays off when your business model depends on handling other people's confidential workloads.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying RAG systems on sensitive data will find real value in Secretarium Klave for AI because it guarantees data never leaves encrypted memory during inference, which is the only hard control that actually stops model training on confidential information. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS through hardware-backed TEE isolation and cryptographic data provenance, giving you verifiable lineage of what touched what. This is a narrow fit: if your AI workloads aren't handling regulated data or you're still evaluating whether you need confidential computing, you're overpaying for a specialist tool.
Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers.
Confidential computing platform for private, verifiable AI inference on sensitive data.
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Common questions about comparing Lorica Private Pursuit vs Secretarium Klave for AI for your ai model security needs.
Lorica Private Pursuit: Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers. built by Lorica. Core capabilities include Confidential AI processing for end users, Secure AI and data analytics, Private logistics and supply chain support..
Secretarium Klave for AI: Confidential computing platform for private, verifiable AI inference on sensitive data. built by Secretarium. Core capabilities include End-to-end data encryption from RAG to inference using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Private RAG with encrypted vector database, governance database, and mapping database, Cryptographic data provenance, versioning, and model lineage guarantees..
Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lorica Private Pursuit differentiates with Confidential AI processing for end users, Secure AI and data analytics, Private logistics and supply chain support. Secretarium Klave for AI differentiates with End-to-end data encryption from RAG to inference using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Private RAG with encrypted vector database, governance database, and mapping database, Cryptographic data provenance, versioning, and model lineage guarantees.
Lorica Private Pursuit is developed by Lorica. Secretarium Klave for AI is developed by Secretarium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lorica Private Pursuit and Secretarium Klave for AI serve similar AI Model Security use cases: both are AI Model Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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