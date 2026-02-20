Lorica Private Pursuit: Privacy layer enabling confidential AI & data analytics for AIaaS providers. built by Lorica. Core capabilities include Confidential AI processing for end users, Secure AI and data analytics, Private logistics and supply chain support..

Secretarium Klave for AI: Confidential computing platform for private, verifiable AI inference on sensitive data. built by Secretarium. Core capabilities include End-to-end data encryption from RAG to inference using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Private RAG with encrypted vector database, governance database, and mapping database, Cryptographic data provenance, versioning, and model lineage guarantees..

Both serve the AI Model Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.