Lineaje Gold Open Source: AI-powered software supply chain security platform with SBOM management. built by Lineaje. Core capabilities include Open-source package and image integrity verification, Unified scanner integration with contextual analysis, AI-based autonomous vulnerability detection and remediation..

SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man): Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring. built by Reliable Energy Analytics. Core capabilities include Automated SAGScore cybersecurity label generation for software products, SBOM analysis following NTIA guidelines and NIST EO 14028 implementation guidance, Vulnerability Disclosure Reporting (VDR) with 'Products at Risk' report generation upon new CVE publication..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.