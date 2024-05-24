Legato Security Managed Threat Detection and Response vs WatchGuard MDR

Choosing between Legato Security Managed Threat Detection and Response and WatchGuard MDR for your managed detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Legato Security Managed Threat Detection and Response: 24/7 MDR service with real-time SOC access via Microsoft Teams

WatchGuard MDR: 24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and guided remediation