LayerX Platform: Browser security platform for monitoring, controlling & protecting web activity. built by LayerX. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of browser activity and user interactions, Browser extension security with continuous monitoring and risk evaluation, Adaptive risk-based policy enforcement within the browser..

Menlo Security Secure Enterprise Browser: Cloud-based browser security platform with threat prevention and ZTNA. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Cloud-based secure digital twin browser architecture, Clientless Zero Trust Network Access for internal and SaaS applications, Content Disarm and Reconstruction for 220+ file types..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.