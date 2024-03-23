Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
LavaMoat is a free software composition analysis tool. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by StepSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
JavaScript development teams shipping to production need LavaMoat because it's the only tool that actually isolates malicious dependencies at runtime rather than just flagging them in a report. The project has 1,124 GitHub stars and sees active use in supply chain security workflows where detection alone isn't enough; LavaMoat enforces a capability-based security model that contains what SCA tools can only warn about. Skip this if your team uses mostly compiled languages or if you need a unified SCA platform that covers Python, Go, and Java alongside JavaScript; LavaMoat is deliberately JavaScript-focused and free, which means you're getting focused depth instead of breadth.
Teams deploying GitHub Actions at scale need StepSecurity CI/CD Security because it's the only tool that catches runtime anomalies inside your CI/CD jobs before they exfiltrate data or compromise artifacts. The platform correlates network, file, and process activity directly to job steps and blocks egress traffic based on learned baselines, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions of NIST CSF 2.0 where most CI/CD tools go silent. Skip this if your pipelines don't touch GitHub Actions or if you're still shopping for a single unified SAST/SCA/scanning platform; StepSecurity owns the runtime layer, not the code analysis layer.
A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks.
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing LavaMoat vs StepSecurity CI/CD Security for your software composition analysis needs.
LavaMoat: A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks..
StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
LavaMoat is open-source with 1,124 GitHub stars. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is developed by StepSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
LavaMoat and StepSecurity CI/CD Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: LavaMoat is Free while StepSecurity CI/CD Security is Commercial, LavaMoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox