Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. LavaMoat is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing third-party software and firmware dependencies need aDolus FACT to catch hidden components and malicious code that standard SBOMs miss; the platform's decomposition engine surfaces subcomponents competitors skip, then triangulates malware signals across multiple scanning engines rather than relying on a single vendor's definitions. The Trust Score correlates vulnerabilities using ML and NLP to reduce false positives that plague traditional composition analysis tools, and the API integration into SecDevOps pipelines means you're validating supply chain risk at commit time, not weeks later. Skip this if you're looking for broad application security coverage; FACT is narrowly focused on what it does, which is exactly why it's effective at it.
JavaScript development teams shipping to production need LavaMoat because it's the only tool that actually isolates malicious dependencies at runtime rather than just flagging them in a report. The project has 1,124 GitHub stars and sees active use in supply chain security workflows where detection alone isn't enough; LavaMoat enforces a capability-based security model that contains what SCA tools can only warn about. Skip this if your team uses mostly compiled languages or if you need a unified SCA platform that covers Python, Go, and Java alongside JavaScript; LavaMoat is deliberately JavaScript-focused and free, which means you're getting focused depth instead of breadth.
Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis.
A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) vs LavaMoat for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation): Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include Generates enriched SBOM by decomposing files into subcomponents including hidden ones, Produces a Trust Score summarizing overall file trustworthiness, Scans for malware using multiple engines and techniques..
LavaMoat: A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is developed by aDolus Technology. LavaMoat is open-source with 1,124 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) and LavaMoat serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) is Commercial while LavaMoat is Free, LavaMoat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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