Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lansweeper is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Lucidum Security Data Fabric is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lucidum. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
IT asset and vulnerability teams managing hybrid infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments should start with Lansweeper for its ability to surface unmanaged and rogue assets that discovery tools usually miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with data normalization that actually works across vendors and firmware versions, reducing the manual reconciliation that kills asset programs in mid-market shops. Skip this if you need deep forensic investigation or incident response; Lansweeper is discovery and inventory, not threat hunting.
AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.
CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs.
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Common questions about comparing Lansweeper vs Lucidum Security Data Fabric for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..
Lucidum Security Data Fabric: CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs. built by Lucidum. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built data source connectors with no per-connector or ingestion charges, Discovery of unknown and unmanaged systems and identities, Data extraction, categorization, and enrichment into a unified dataset..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lansweeper differentiates with Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers. Lucidum Security Data Fabric differentiates with 500+ pre-built data source connectors with no per-connector or ingestion charges, Discovery of unknown and unmanaged systems and identities, Data extraction, categorization, and enrichment into a unified dataset.
Lansweeper is developed by Lansweeper. Lucidum Security Data Fabric is developed by Lucidum. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lansweeper and Lucidum Security Data Fabric serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility, Inventory, Network Discovery. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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