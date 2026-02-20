Lansweeper Asset Discovery: Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets..

Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt: Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.