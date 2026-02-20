Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged devices will get immediate value from Lansweeper Asset Discovery because it actually finds what you don't know exists, not just catalogs what you've already approved. The combination of active scanning, passive network monitoring, and agentless cloud API integration across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud means you're covering IT, OT, IoT, and off-network endpoints in one inventory without the agent sprawl that kills adoption. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or remediation workflows baked in; Lansweeper feeds asset data to your existing security tools rather than replacing them.
Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations struggling to locate and classify unmanaged assets across code repositories and cloud environments should use Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt to eliminate blind spots before they become incidents. The tool's continuous tracking of CI/CD and multi-cloud platforms directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA requirements, turning fragmented asset data into prioritized risk lists tied to business context like data sensitivity and internet exposure. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability management or remediation workflow automation; Start Left stops at inventory and risk scoring.
Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks.
Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization.
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Common questions about comparing Lansweeper Asset Discovery vs Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery: Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets..
Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt: Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery differentiates with Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt differentiates with Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery is developed by Lansweeper. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery integrates with Jira Service Management, HaloITSM, Armis, ServiceNow, Freshservice and 6 more. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt integrates with DevOps CI/CD tools, Cloud platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery and Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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