Lansweeper Asset Discovery: Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets..

Lansweeper Orchestration: Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include No-code drag-and-drop workflow builder (Flow Builder), Automated triggers based on asset changes, vulnerabilities, lifecycle status, or device events, Auto-generation of tickets and team notifications from workflow actions..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.