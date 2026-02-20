Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Lansweeper Orchestration is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged devices will get immediate value from Lansweeper Asset Discovery because it actually finds what you don't know exists, not just catalogs what you've already approved. The combination of active scanning, passive network monitoring, and agentless cloud API integration across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud means you're covering IT, OT, IoT, and off-network endpoints in one inventory without the agent sprawl that kills adoption. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or remediation workflows baked in; Lansweeper feeds asset data to your existing security tools rather than replacing them.
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams drowning in manual asset-driven ticketing and compliance tasks should pick Lansweeper Orchestration because its no-code Flow Builder actually ships with asset intelligence already baked in, eliminating the connector-hell that kills most SOAR deployments. The platform covers ID.AM asset management and RS.MI incident mitigation with native automation triggers tied to vulnerability changes and device lifecycle events, letting you enforce compliance workflows without custom integrations. Skip this if your team needs incident response orchestration across disparate security tools first and asset inventory second; Lansweeper is built around what it knows best, which is devices and their vulnerabilities, not SecOps tool choreography.
Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks.
Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data.
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Common questions about comparing Lansweeper Asset Discovery vs Lansweeper Orchestration for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery: Auto-discovers and catalogs IT, OT, IoT, and cloud assets across networks. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets..
Lansweeper Orchestration: Automates IT workflows & connects tools using asset intelligence data. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include No-code drag-and-drop workflow builder (Flow Builder), Automated triggers based on asset changes, vulnerabilities, lifecycle status, or device events, Auto-generation of tickets and team notifications from workflow actions..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery differentiates with Automated network asset discovery across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, Active scanning for detailed information on known and managed devices, Passive discovery via network traffic monitoring for unmanaged assets. Lansweeper Orchestration differentiates with No-code drag-and-drop workflow builder (Flow Builder), Automated triggers based on asset changes, vulnerabilities, lifecycle status, or device events, Auto-generation of tickets and team notifications from workflow actions.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery is developed by Lansweeper. Lansweeper Orchestration is developed by Lansweeper. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery integrates with Jira Service Management, HaloITSM, Armis, ServiceNow, Freshservice and 6 more. Lansweeper Orchestration integrates with ITSM platforms, CMDB platforms, Collaboration platforms, Analytics/BI platforms, SecOps platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Lansweeper Asset Discovery and Lansweeper Orchestration serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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