Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Labrador SCM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. XEOL is a free software composition analysis tool by XEOL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise procurement teams managing multi-vendor software supply chains will get the most from Labrador SCM because it's built around SBOM exchange, not just generation; you can actually send and receive SBOMs between trading partners and audit that history, which matters when compliance depends on knowing what your suppliers sent you. The tool covers both GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset visibility through hash-encrypted SBOM verification and VEX generation, eliminating the friction of email-based component tracking. Skip this if your priority is deep vulnerability remediation workflows or if you need tight integration with your existing SCA tool beyond Labrador's own scanner; it's strong on supply chain transparency but assumes you have scanning and triage handled elsewhere.
SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance.
Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies.
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Common questions about comparing Labrador SCM vs XEOL for your software composition analysis needs.
Labrador SCM: SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include SBOM generation in multiple formats (CycloneDX, SPDX, NIS-SBOM, Excel), SBOM send and receive between enterprises, SBOM send/receive history management..
XEOL: Identifies and helps remediate end-of-life open source dependencies. built by XEOL. Core capabilities include End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Labrador SCM differentiates with SBOM generation in multiple formats (CycloneDX, SPDX, NIS-SBOM, Excel), SBOM send and receive between enterprises, SBOM send/receive history management. XEOL differentiates with End-of-life open source package detection, EOL dataset for identifying abandoned packages, Explorer interface for browsing EOL package data.
Labrador SCM is developed by Labrador Labs. XEOL is developed by XEOL. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Labrador SCM and XEOL serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Dependency Scanning, Software Supply Chain. Key differences: Labrador SCM is Commercial while XEOL is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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